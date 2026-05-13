Study: US and UK data centers now use 6% electricity

Data center spending almost $1 trillion

Data center spending is almost $1 trillion a year, nearly 1% of the world's economy.

In the UK data center power demand could quadruple by 2030, even as energy shortages and grid delays pile up.

Greenpeace warns that unchecked AI growth could mean higher bills, more fossil fuel reliance, and water stress.

Plus, "zombie" services waste loads of power in US data centers (about 13%), while recent attacks abroad highlight how vulnerable these facilities are.