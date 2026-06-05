Earth's tilt will make June 21 the year's longest day

The Earth isn't standing straight, but tilted at an angle of about 23.5 degrees. This tilt causes variations in sunlight distribution throughout the year. On June 21, the Earth is tilted toward the Sun at its maximum angle. This makes the Sun take a longer path across the sky, resulting in longer daylight hours and shorter nights for those living in this hemisphere.

Solar impact

'Midnight Sun' phenomenon

During the June Solstice, the Sun is directly overhead at the Tropics of Capricorn and Cancer. This means that areas north of this line get more sunlight. The farther north you go, the more pronounced this effect becomes. Near the Arctic Circle, for instance, it can be daytime for almost 24 hours! This phenomenon is known as "Midnight Sun."