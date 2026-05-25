Sundar Pichai calls AI change unprecedented, acknowledges student anxiety Technology May 25, 2026

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is openly acknowledging that students are anxious about how AI could affect job security and the economy.

On the Hard Fork podcast, he called this wave of AI change unprecedented in scale, but also encouraged graduates to see themselves as drivers of progress who can adapt and thrive.

His comments come just before his commencement address at Stanford.