Sundar Pichai says Google prioritizes AI over quick cloud profits
Technology
Google's CEO Sundar Pichai just shared that the company is putting artificial intelligence first, even above making quick money from its cloud business.
He pointed out how Google DeepMind is pushing its AI tech forward, but admitted it's getting harder to get enough chips and data centers as competition heats up.
Alphabet expects $195B-$205B 2026 capex
To tackle these challenges, Alphabet expects capital expenditure to reach $195 billion to $205 billion in 2026, with a substantial portion supporting AI and Cloud infrastructure.
This huge investment isn't just for customers: it'll also help power its own projects and keep it leading in the AI race.
Even with these hurdles, Google Cloud generated $24.8 billion in revenue in the second quarter, showing just how strong demand still is.