Suno now lets users create songs using their own voice
What's the story
Suno, a leading name in AI music generation, has launched a major update with the release of version 5.5 of its AI model. Unlike previous versions that focused on improving sound quality and making vocals more natural, this one is all about user customization. The new update brings three key features: Voices, My Taste, and Custom Models to give users more control over their music creation experience.
User control
Voices lets users train their voice
The Voices feature, which Suno claims is its most requested addition, lets users train the vocal model on their own voice. This can be done by uploading clean acapellas, finished tracks with backing music, or even singing directly into a phone or laptop mic. The better the quality of the recording, the less data is needed for training. To prevent misuse of this feature by impersonating another person's voice, Suno has introduced a verification phrase requirement.
User customization
Custom Models train on 6 tracks
The Custom Models feature takes personalization a step further by allowing users to train Suno on their own music. To do this, users need to upload at least six tracks from their catalog and name the custom model. This way, they can guide responses in version 5.5 according to their unique musical style.
Preference tracking
My Taste personalizes styles, premium features
The My Taste feature in Suno v5.5 learns user preferences over time, including genres, moods, and artists they frequently select for prompts. It then applies this knowledge when using the "magic wand" to autogenerate styles. While all users can access this feature, Voices and Custom Models are exclusive to Pro and Premier subscribers of Suno's services.