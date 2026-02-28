Supabase, a developer database platform, banned in India

Supabase, a leading developer database platform, has been blocked in India on the orders of the Indian government , according to TechCrunch. The ban was imposed on February 24 under Section 69A of India's Information Technology Act. The provision allows the government to block public access to online content. The reason for this action remains unclear as the Indian government has not publicly commented on it.

User disruption Access issues reported across multiple telecom networks The San Francisco-based company, Supabase, has acknowledged the access issues in India. The problems were first reported on Reliance Industries's JioFiber network but have since been reported across other ISPs and telecom networks. An Indian entrepreneur told TechCrunch that they had seen a decline in new user sign-ups from India over the past few days. A tech consultant working with local start-ups also said they couldn't access Supabase consistently for development and production work.

Temporary solutions Workarounds suggested by Supabase In light of the access issues, Supabase has suggested workarounds like changing DNS settings or using a VPN. However, these solutions may not be practical for most end users. Despite the restrictions, TechCrunch found that supabase.co was still accessible on ACT Fibernet in Bengaluru but not on JioFiber and Airtel connections in New Delhi. This suggests that the restrictions may not be uniformly enforced across all networks.

Advertisement

Market impact India is the 4th-largest market for Supabase India is the fourth-largest market for Supabase, accounting for some 9% of its global traffic, according to Similarweb. The platform's global traffic grew over 111% year-on-year (YoY) to some 4.2 million visits in January. In India, visits rose by about 179% to some 365,000. This incident could have a major impact on the country's developer ecosystem as it disrupts access to a key tool used by many developers and startups.

Advertisement