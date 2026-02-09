SFTS is a viral infection transmitted by ticks

This disease with high mortality rate finally has a cure

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:14 pm Feb 09, 202604:14 pm

What's the story

A team of researchers from Westlake University in China's Hangzhou has discovered a "super antibody" that can effectively neutralize the Dabie bandavirus. This virus is responsible for severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS), a deadly tick-borne disease. The breakthrough, they say, could pave the way for new strategies to combat the growing threat of ticks and related diseases.