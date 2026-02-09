This disease with high mortality rate finally has a cure
What's the story
A team of researchers from Westlake University in China's Hangzhou has discovered a "super antibody" that can effectively neutralize the Dabie bandavirus. This virus is responsible for severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS), a deadly tick-borne disease. The breakthrough, they say, could pave the way for new strategies to combat the growing threat of ticks and related diseases.
Disease impact
What is SFTS and how does it affect humans?
SFTS is a viral infection transmitted by ticks. The disease has a high mortality rate and can cause symptoms like fever and thrombocytopenia (low platelet count). Despite its severity, there are currently no effective vaccines or antiviral treatments available for SFTS.
Research findings
Super antibody could be a game-changer in treating SFTS
The "super antibody" discovered by the Westlake University team has shown promising results in neutralizing the Dabie bandavirus. The researchers believe this discovery could be a game-changer in developing effective treatments for SFTS and other tick-borne diseases. Their work highlights the potential of antibodies as a therapeutic approach to combat these deadly infections.