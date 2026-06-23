Super El Niño underway: NASA map confirms warmer-than-normal water temperatures 

Climate consequences

Super El Nino's potential impacts

The Super El Niño is characterized by warmer-than-normal temperatures and higher sea surface heights in parts of the equatorial Pacific Ocean. This phenomenon is known to have a major influence on global weather patterns. NASA has warned that this particular Super El Niño could have "widespread effects," including wetter conditions in the US Southwest and droughts in western Pacific countries like Indonesia and Australia. Experts also say extreme heat can be expected "almost everywhere," including the UK.