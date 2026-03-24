Superhuman's AI tool faces lawsuit for using writers without consent

Tool launched in August 2025

The tool, launched in August 2025, raised big questions about privacy and ethics when it used names like Nilay Patel (Verge editor) as AI reviewers.

CEO Shishir Mehrotra apologized during an interview on Nilay Patel's podcast, saying the feature was meant for attribution rather than impersonation.

He believes Superhuman has a strong legal case but says they'll make improvements and respect people's concerns going forward.

The whole episode has kicked off a bigger debate about how AI should use real people's identities.