'Superintelligence for all, open-source models': Zuckerberg's AI manifesto is here
What's the story
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has published a 6,500-word essay outlining his vision for artificial intelligence (AI). He argues that superintelligence should not be monopolized by a few companies or governments. Instead, it should be accessible to individuals and small businesses. "The defining questions of our age are who will have access to superintelligence and what will we direct it toward?" he wrote in the essay.
Empowerment focus
AI will help people invent new things
Zuckerberg envisions AI to be built on three principles: individual empowerment, invention, and balance of power.
He believes that instead of replacing jobs, AI will help people invent new things.
"People also continually come up with new ideas to make our lives better and new jobs to bring those ideas to life," he said.
He also sees the potential for personal AI agents to manage various aspects of people's lives.
Open models
Centralizing superintelligence could be dangerous
Zuckerberg is against centralizing superintelligence, arguing that it could be dangerous.
He believes distributing AI widely can help check power among individuals and institutions.
"Humanity has witnessed many transformative advances," he said, adding that fears of being left behind have always been unfounded.
He also supports open-source models to prevent AI concentration among a few companies, calling it a positive force for empowerment and safety.
Risk management
Long-term AI risk and the need for balance
Zuckerberg also talks about the long-term risk of AI systems improving themselves.
He argues that multiple systems should have enough power to prevent one from becoming too dominant.
"The arc of human civilization has bent toward putting more power in people's hands to live and shape the world in the ways we believe are best," he wrote.
He believes superintelligence could give everyone that power, building a positive future for all.