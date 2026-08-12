Surfshark launches scam text protection at $2.49 per month
Technology
Surfshark just rolled out Scam Text Protection, a tool designed to catch smishing messages before they land in your inbox.
For $2.49 a month, it works differently on each device: iOS users get suspicious texts quietly moved to spam, while Android folks get in-app alerts and can review flagged messages themselves.
Traditional filters inadequate against smishing
Smishing scams are getting sneakier. US consumers reported losing over $470 million to text-based scams in 2024.
With scammers using AI and spoofing tricks, traditional filters aren't enough anymore.
Surfshark's feature adds an extra layer of real-time protection by constantly updating how it spots shady texts, helping you stay a step ahead of the latest scams.