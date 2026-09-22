Survey of Periyar Tiger Reserve finds 6 new animal species

Among the discoveries are the golden-headed cisticola (a rare species typically found at higher elevations), the common onyx butterfly, and four cool dragonfly relatives: parakeet darner, Fraser's clubtail, spiny horntail, and Nilgiri clawtail.

These additions bump PTR's total to 347 bird species, 284 butterflies, and 111 odonates.

Experts say regular surveys like this are crucial. Kalesh Sadasivan, research associate of the Travancore Nature History Society (TNHS), said "The healthy ecosystem and unpolluted water bodies in PTR are behind these new records. Surveys have been conducted regularly over the last decade, consistently documenting new additions," and that surveys have been conducted regularly over the last decade, consistently documenting new additions, while PTR field director P.P. Pramod said these findings help shape smarter protection for wildlife in Periyar.