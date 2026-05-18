Sweden joins India's Shukrayaan Venus mission during Modi's Sweden visit
Technology
India's Shukrayaan mission to Venus just got a boost: Sweden is officially on board.
The partnership, signed during PM Modi's visit to Sweden, highlights how ISRO is building strong global connections for exploring our solar system.
Sweden's VNA to study Venus atmosphere
Sweden's big contribution is the Venusian Neutrals Analyser (VNA), an instrument that will help scientists figure out how solar winds affect Venus's atmosphere and why the planet turned into such a hot, greenhouse world.
This collaboration could make Shukrayaan India's first dedicated trip to Venus, but also a true international science effort.