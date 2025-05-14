How to use Swiggy's filtering system on Android
What's the story
If you're a selective eater, Swiggy's Android app has got you covered with features that can make food ordering experience easier than ever.
Its efficient filtering options make it a whole lot easier to sift through hundreds of dishes and find the one that perfectly fits your taste buds.
Here's how you can use Swiggy's filtering system effectively.
Preferences
Utilize dietary preferences filters
Swiggy also lets you set dietary preferences in the app.
By picking options like vegetarian or vegan, you can make sure that only relevant dishes show up in your search results.
The feature comes particularly handy for people with strict dietary needs, as it saves the hassle of manually going through unsuitable options.
Cuisine
Leverage cuisine type filters
For those who prefer some specific types of cuisine, Swiggy also offers filters on the basis of cuisine categories such as Indian, Italian, and Chinese.
With these filters, you can further narrow down your choices to the dishes that would match your taste preferences.
This way, selective eaters can find meals they would enjoy more.
Budgeting
Use price range filters wisely
Swiggy's price range filter helps users stay within their budget while browsing through dining options.
By defining a particular price range, customers can opt to see only those dishes that fall within their budget.
The feature is particularly useful for those who want quality meals without going overboard on their expenses.
Feedback
Explore restaurant ratings and reviews
Checking restaurant ratings and reviews on Swiggy gives a deeper insight into food and service quality.
This is an extremely useful feature for selective eaters, who depend on past customer experiences to make their decisions.
It makes sure that you can place well-informed orders, avoiding the disappointments and ensuring that you are satisfied with your choice.
Keywords
Take advantage of search keywords
Using particular keywords in the search bar, users can quickly find out certain dishes or ingredients they are interested in.
For instance, if you type "gluten-free", all gluten-free options available on Swiggy's platform will be shown.
This is a pretty handy tool for selective eaters looking for niche items without going through menus extensively.