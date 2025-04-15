Swiggy launches Pyng, an AI-powered app for booking professional services
What's the story
Swiggy, the famous food delivery platform, has entered the professional services arena with its new app, Pyng.
The AI-driven platform connects users to verified professionals in over 100 fields.
Available on both iOS and Android platforms in Bengaluru (initially), Swiggy hopes to onboard over 10,000 professionals through this innovative app.
Service variety
Diverse range of professionals available on Pyng
Pyng provides a wide range of professional services, spanning across sectors like health, wellness, finance, education, travel, and events.
You can find experts ranging from yoga instructors and tax planners to career advisors, DJs, and makeup artists.
This diverse selection highlights Swiggy's dedication to serving its user base with daily life-enhancing solutions.
Tech integration
AI technology at the core of Pyng
At the core of Pyng's working is advanced AI. The platform employs artificial intelligence to match users with appropriate professionals according to their specific requirements.
An intelligent assistant in the app comprehends user queries and offers real-time suggestions.
Every professional on Pyng also comes with a personal AI assistant, which shares service details and addresses queries before any booking is confirmed.
User assurance
Refund policy and future plans for Pyng
Swiggy also offers a refund policy for users who are not satisfied with the service provided by professionals on Pyng.
The feature adds an extra layer of assurance for users trying out new services.
Earlier this year, Swiggy launched a seller version of Pyng and has already onboarded over 1,000 professionals.
The company may plan to expand this innovative app beyond Bengaluru in the future.