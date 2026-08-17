Swiggy gives restaurants a 24x7 AI business assistant
What's the story
Swiggy has launched "Guru," an AI-powered business assistant for its restaurant partners. The platform is designed to provide 24/7 support and data-driven decision-making capabilities. It will be available in over 720 cities and serve more than 2.7 lakh restaurants, from neighborhood kitchens to multi-outlet chains. The launch is part of Swiggy's broader effort to provide real-time business insights and tools to streamline operations and improve profitability for its partners.
Features
Managing advertising and discount campaigns
Guru is designed to help restaurant partners manage their advertising and discount campaigns, analyze sales performance, and resolve operational queries through a chat interface.
The assistant can analyze a restaurant's entire sales funnel, including GMV, orders, average order value (AOV), and over 30 other metrics over time.
It also provides menu-level insights by analyzing category performance for individual restaurants.
Accessibility
Supporting vernacular languages
Guru supports more than 20 vernacular languages, including Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu. This feature is aimed at making the platform accessible to a wider range of restaurant partners.
According to Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor, "With Guru, we are introducing an intuitive, AI-first assistant that redefines daily restaurant management."
He added that the platform provides "24x7 support, faster query resolution, and actionable performance insights that help grow their business."