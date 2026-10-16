Swiggy launches ordering from up to 5 restaurants October 15
Swiggy just rolled out a multi-restaurant ordering feature that lets you order from up to five different restaurants in one go.
Launched on October 15 across 720-plus cities, it's perfect for when everyone wants something different: think starters from one place, dessert from another, all in a single checkout.
Swiggy aims to simplify group orders
No more juggling separate payments or associated platform fees.
Swiggy says more than half of their users already build more than one cart per session, so this update aims to make group orders smoother and reduce the need for multiple checkouts and associated platform fees.
As Sidharth Bhakoo, chief business officer at Swiggy's food marketplace, puts it, the goal is to make eating together simpler and way more flexible: you can compare options and track all your food on one screen.