Synthesia raises $200 million, now valued at $4bn

Since 2017, Synthesia has helped companies make avatar-led videos in over 160 languages—think training, sales pitches, and internal updates for brands like Bosch and SAP. With this new funding, they're working on conversational AI agents so employees can ask questions or practice scenarios and get personalized feedback.

By the numbers

Synthesia is growing fast: it now brings in over $100 million in annual recurring revenue and counts thousands of enterprise customers worldwide—including most Fortune 100 companies.

This round also gave employees a chance to cash out some shares, showing the company values its team as much as its tech.