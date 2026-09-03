Syoma robot tried to kick customer in Russian electronics store
Technology
Syoma, a humanoid robot, was described as a tech consultant in a Russian electronics store, went viral after CCTV caught it trying to kick back at a customer who shoved it.
The moment surprised shoppers and caused enough chaos that it was eventually powered down.
Syoma robot mocked online, customer unharmed
The internet quickly jumped in, with users joking about "Human ego even drove the robots mad" and comparing Syoma to Skynet from The Terminator.
Some even suggested the robot needed a rolling pin for its next move.
In the end, the customer walked away unharmed, possibly with a new iPhone, and Syoma got an "emotional reboot" online.