JadePuffer rewrote code, encrypted 1,342 configs

JadePuffer rewrote its own code on the fly to dodge obstacles, like fixing login errors in seconds and adapting to weird data formats.

It exploited a Langflow vulnerability to steal cloud credentials and hit an Alibaba Nacos server, locking up all 1,342 config items with a Bitcoin ransom demand.

But here is the twist: the ransom note included a placeholder cryptocurrency address copied from its training data, so the attackers likely couldn't collect any money even if the victim paid.

That mistake helped researchers identify it as AI-driven.