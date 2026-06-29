T-Mobile to shift about 8 million customers to 'Experience' plans

T-Mobile ends kickback, bills may rise

Nearly half of those switched won't see any change in their monthly bill, but others could pay up to $6 more per line.

T-Mobile is also dropping its $10 Kickback promo for light data users, so if your family has four lines and used that perk, your bill could go up by around $25 extra from the plan price change and another $40 from losing the Kickback promo each month.

On the upside, T-Mobile promises better features and a five-year price guarantee with these new plans.

Watch out for notifications about these updates soon.