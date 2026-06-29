T-Mobile to shift about 8 million customers to 'Experience' plans
T-Mobile is shifting about eight million customers from older plans like Simple Choice, ONE/ONE Plus, Magenta, and some Sprint options over to its new "Experience" plans.
If you're on a Go5G plan, you're not affected.
The company says this will help simplify things for everyone.
T-Mobile ends kickback, bills may rise
Nearly half of those switched won't see any change in their monthly bill, but others could pay up to $6 more per line.
T-Mobile is also dropping its $10 Kickback promo for light data users, so if your family has four lines and used that perk, your bill could go up by around $25 extra from the plan price change and another $40 from losing the Kickback promo each month.
On the upside, T-Mobile promises better features and a five-year price guarantee with these new plans.
Watch out for notifications about these updates soon.