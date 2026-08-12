Taiwan's NYCU, TSMC develop 0.42-nm aluminum oxide for MoS2 transistors
Technology
A team from Taiwan's NYCU and TSMC Corporate Research just made a big leap in transistor technology: they created an ultra-thin (0.42-nanometer) aluminum oxide layer that helps atom-thin MoS2 transistors work better.
MoS2 is a super-slim material that could make our devices faster and more energy-efficient, but it has been tricky to get the interface right until now.
Layer reduces leakage in MoS2 transistors
By fine-tuning the atomic boundary with this new layer, the researchers got smoother surfaces and better electrical control, leading to less energy loss and stronger performance.
Their MoS2 transistors showed low leakage current and stable operation: key steps toward making next-generation chips for smaller, smarter gadgets.