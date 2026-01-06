This Tamagotchi-like device can help you keep your plants alive
What's the story
Soildtech, a tech company, has unveiled Senso at CES 2026. The innovative gadget is a combination of a plant health sensor and a Tamagotchi-like device. It provides detailed information about the environment of houseplants and makes their care more interactive. If your plant needs water or light adjustments, the virtual pet characters will give you tasks to complete those requirements.
Design
Unique design and functionality
The virtual pet component of Senso attaches magnetically to a two-pronged probe that goes into the pot. This way, it can be moved between different plants if you have more than one at home. The AI-powered app for Senso lets you add and manage multiple plants, giving a complete breakdown of each one's data and needs.
App capabilities
Senso's app offers plant identification and disease detection
The Senso app can identify plants and detect potential diseases from a photograph. It also supports voice interactions, allowing users to directly ask the device for caretaking advice. This feature is especially useful for the beginner plant enthusiasts who may not be sure how to care for their plants properly. Senso will be available in multiple colors and is set to launch on Kickstarter "soon."