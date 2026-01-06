This Tamagotchi-like device can help you keep your plants alive

The virtual pet component of Senso attaches magnetically to a two-pronged probe that goes into the pot. This way, it can be moved between different plants if you have more than one at home. The AI-powered app for Senso lets you add and manage multiple plants, giving a complete breakdown of each one's data and needs.

App capabilities

Senso's app offers plant identification and disease detection

The Senso app can identify plants and detect potential diseases from a photograph. It also supports voice interactions, allowing users to directly ask the device for caretaking advice. This feature is especially useful for the beginner plant enthusiasts who may not be sure how to care for their plants properly. Senso will be available in multiple colors and is set to launch on Kickstarter "soon."