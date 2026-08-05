Tampa General announces drones to rush blood within 3 minutes
Technology
Tampa General Hospital has announced a first-of-its-kind drone program to rush blood straight to trauma scenes.
The goal? Get life-saving blood delivered in under three minutes so emergency teams can give transfusions right where they're needed, before patients even reach the hospital.
Hillsborough fire stations to host drones
The drones will launch from two Hillsborough County fire stations in areas with lots of trauma calls.
Archer First Response Systems is providing the tech, and local partners like the University of South Florida Health Morsani College of Medicine are on board.
Todd Carnell from Tampa General calls it a "game changer" for getting help to people during that critical "golden hour."
If approved, flights start this October.