Tata Communications launches AI-driven platform for uninterrupted connectivity
Tata Communications just rolled out IZO DC Dynamic Connectivity, a smart platform that helps companies keep their data flowing smoothly, even if there is a cable outage or network hiccup.
Using AI and clever routing technology, it automatically reroutes traffic to keep things running with over 99.99% uptime for critical apps.
Tata's stock closed up 1.76% at ₹1,407.30 on Tuesday.
The platform can help reduce operational costs by 30%
The platform lets businesses track their network in real time and get proactive alerts if anything looks off.
With AI-driven predictions, companies can quickly add bandwidth or new routes as needed, no waiting around for support calls.
Tata says this pay-as-you-go model could cut costs by up to 30%.
As Genius Wong from Tata put it, this is a big step toward networks that basically take care of themselves and help businesses avoid expensive downtime.