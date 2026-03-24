Tata Communications launches AI-driven platform for uninterrupted connectivity

The platform can help reduce operational costs by 30%

The platform lets businesses track their network in real time and get proactive alerts if anything looks off.

With AI-driven predictions, companies can quickly add bandwidth or new routes as needed, no waiting around for support calls.

Tata says this pay-as-you-go model could cut costs by up to 30%.

As Genius Wong from Tata put it, this is a big step toward networks that basically take care of themselves and help businesses avoid expensive downtime.