Tata Electronics ransomware leak exposes iPhone 18 Pro details
Technology
Tata Electronics, a major Apple supplier in India, was hit by a ransomware attack that exposed confidential files about the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro.
Hackers from the World Leaks group leaked details like supplier lists, part diagrams, and even prototype images, giving an early look at Apple's next big phone before its expected September 2026 reveal.
Tata Electronics begins forensic investigation
Tata quickly locked down its systems and started a forensic investigation to limit the damage.
The leak puts Apple's supply chain at risk, raising concerns about counterfeits and trust between Apple and Tata.
It also comes as India is set to boost its share of global iPhone production from 6% to 26% by 2026, a big move as Apple looks to depend less on China for making its devices.