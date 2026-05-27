Tata Elxsi debuts AnaTel AI to cut medical software timelines Technology May 27, 2026

Tata Elxsi just dropped AnaTel, an AI-powered platform that aims to make developing medical software way faster.

Unveiled at DeviceTalks Boston 2026 and built with OpenAna, AnaTel is designed for the strict world of medical devices, helping companies shrink software timelines from weeks down to just 72 hours and boosting productivity by up to 60%.