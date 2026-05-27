Tata Elxsi debuts AnaTel AI to cut medical software timelines
Tata Elxsi just dropped AnaTel, an AI-powered platform that aims to make developing medical software way faster.
Unveiled at DeviceTalks Boston 2026 and built with OpenAna, AnaTel is designed for the strict world of medical devices, helping companies shrink software timelines from weeks down to just 72 hours and boosting productivity by up to 60%.
Autonomous agents manage lifecycle and compliance
AnaTel uses autonomous AI agents across the software delivery lifecycle, handling requirements, testing, deployment, validation, and even compliance paperwork.
It supports preparation of regulatory artifacts such as traceability matrices, audit trails, and eSTAR-aligned submissions required under evolving FDA and European medical device guidelines.
Tata Elxsi said AnaTel helps teams move faster while staying on top of strict standards.