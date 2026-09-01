This Tata-backed eVTOL aircraft might start flying by 2028
What's the story
Tata Elxsi has partnered with Sarla Aviation to develop Shunya, India's first indigenous six-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to fast-track the project. Under this partnership, Tata Elxsi will assist in developing and testing critical flight systems for Shunya such as avionics, flight control systems, software integration, and certification.
Aircraft features
Shunya will have a range of over 300km
The Shunya aircraft will have a seating capacity of six passengers and one pilot, with a range of over 300km.
It combines vertical take-off and landing with fixed-wing cruise capability for efficient propulsion during cruise.
Sarla Aviation will lead the overall design, development, and type certification of the aircraft.
The first flight is expected within 18-24 months, followed by certification activities.
Partnership impact
Tata Elxsi to provide support in various aspects
The partnership also looks at Tata Elxsi's support in sensor-fusion-based navigation software, industrial and structural design, and airworthiness testing.
"Building a new class of aircraft is not simply an engineering challenge. It requires bringing together people and organizations willing to solve problems that have never been solved before in this market," said Adrian Schmidt, Co-Founder and CEO of Sarla Aviation.
Industry insights
Aircraft technology is changing with more fly-by-wire systems
Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Elxsi, said, "Every major shift in transportation has been enabled by a combination of engineering innovation and ecosystem readiness."
He added, "Advanced air mobility is no different, and Sarla Aviation's vision for Shunya reflects the ambition driving this transformation."
Jayaraj Rajapandian, Head of Aerospace at Tata Elxsi, also noted how aircraft technology is changing with more fly-by-wire systems.