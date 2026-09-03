TCL debuts P80 Pro and P80 Ultra with NXTPAPER displays

TCL just dropped the P80 Pro and P80 Ultra at IFA 2026, and they're all about making reading easier.

Both phones feature anti-reflection NXTPAPER AMOLED displays that are engineered to help reduce glare and blue light, plus AI that can convert an e-book into an audiobook or podcast.

You also get 500-plus e-books preloaded, so there's plenty to listen to or read right out of the box.