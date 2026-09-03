TCL debuts P80 Pro and P80 Ultra with NXTPAPER displays
TCL just dropped the P80 Pro and P80 Ultra at IFA 2026, and they're all about making reading easier.
Both phones feature anti-reflection NXTPAPER AMOLED displays that are engineered to help reduce glare and blue light, plus AI that can convert an e-book into an audiobook or podcast.
You also get 500-plus e-books preloaded, so there's plenty to listen to or read right out of the box.
TCL P80 Pro Ultra specs, pricing
Both models pack big 6.83-inch screens with sharp 1.5K resolution, smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and super-bright 3,200-nit displays.
They run on MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Elite chips with a hefty 5,800mAh battery and fast charging.
The Pro has dual rear cameras (50MP main and 8MP ultrawide) and 256GB storage; the Ultra steps it up with triple cameras (including a telephoto lens) and doubles the storage to 512GB.
The P80 Pro starts at €428 (about $498), while the Ultra is €549 (about $638), both available in Europe from September 3, 2026.