TCS, GitLab join forces to supercharge AI-driven software development

A big part of this partnership is the GitLab Duo Agent Platform. Think of it as a toolkit packed with AI features: chatbots, pre-built agents, custom agent options, and easy integration with popular tools like OpenAI 's Codex CLI. TCS will also offer ready-to-use workflows and expert advice so companies can get started quickly.

This partnership could revolutionize app development and deployment

This move could seriously streamline how companies build and launch apps—making things less chaotic and more transparent.

For example, telecoms might roll out 5G faster, while banks can keep up with regulations without slowing down innovation.

With over 50 million users, GitLab is already a major player—this partnership just raises the bar for what's possible in tech.