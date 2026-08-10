'No data breach': TCS dismisses alerts of employee information exposure
What's the story
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, has issued a statement regarding potential employee data exposure. The company received threat-intelligence alerts pointing to the possible exposure of some employee-related information. However, after an internal investigation, TCS found no credible evidence of a breach in its systems or those of its customers.
Data details
Information in alerts is over 4 years old
In its regulatory filing, TCS clarified that the information referred to in the threat-intelligence alerts appears to be more than four years old and pertains to basic employee information.
The company emphasized that there was no indication of any impact on customer data, customer systems, or its own operational systems.
Attack response
TCS has had strong safeguards against attack methods
The alleged attacker claimed they used password spray and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) fatigue as their attack methods.
Responding to these claims, TCS said it has had strong safeguards against such techniques for over two years.
The company also noted that these controls remain effective and that it continues to monitor its environment closely.
Security commitment
TCS promises to keep assessing new information
TCS has also promised to keep assessing any new information that comes in and take appropriate action if necessary.
The company's commitment to maintaining the security and resilience of its systems, as well as protecting entrusted information, remains unwavering.
This assurance comes after the recent alerts about possible employee data exposure, highlighting TCS's proactive approach toward cybersecurity threats.