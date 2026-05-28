TCS teams up with Mistral for enterprise AI push

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , a leading Indian IT giant, has announced a strategic partnership with French artificial intelligence (AI) firm Mistral. The collaboration will bring the frontier-grade AI solution, Mistral Forge, to enterprises worldwide. TCS claims to have become the first global systems integrator to leverage this innovative platform for building custom AI models tailored to specific business needs and industry-specific data.

Strategic collaboration Mistral Forge to help enterprises improve decision outcomes The strategic partnership will see TCS using Mistral Forge to create bespoke AI models for enterprises. This is aimed at helping customers use their data and enterprise context to improve decision outcomes. Arthur Mensch, CEO and co-Founder of Mistral, said that the global scale and contextual industry knowledge of TCS make them an ideal partner. Together, they are enabling enterprises worldwide to transition from experimentation to AI deployment with open, production-ready systems aligned with strategic and operational requirements.

Sectoral focus Initial focus on BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, and public sectors The TCS-Mistral partnership will initially target the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, healthcare, and public sectors. These industries are witnessing a growing need for trusted AI adoption. TCS CEO & Managing Director K Krithivasan said that together with Mistral, they will address specific industry challenges, regulatory requirements, and sovereign needs for their enterprise customers.

Advertisement