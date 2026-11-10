TCS Tech Days trains 23,000 students in AI, cybersecurity, cloud
TCS Tech Days helped 23,000 students and 912 faculty across 50 academic institutions in 27 cities get hands-on with artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and cloud tech.
The program teamed up with 50 academic institutions in 27 cities (think masterclasses, hackathons, and real talks with industry pros) to bridge the gap between what's taught in class and what's needed in the real world.
Students tackle industry challenges with TCS
Students didn't just sit through lectures: they tackled actual problems from industries like manufacturing, retail, banking, and customer experience.
Guided by more than 620 TCS leaders and technology experts during hackathons and masterclasses (92 masterclasses and 42 hackathons), they learned how tech can solve everyday business issues.
The whole idea? To spark innovation and help students build practical problem-solving skills that really matter for their future careers.