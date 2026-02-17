TCS's saree design platform, Ultraviolette's radar-equipped e-bike: AI Summit highlights
Technology
Big things are happening in AI, and the India AI Impact Summit 2026 just gave us a peek.
TCS revealed its Intelligent Design Platform—now saree weavers can turn voice commands or sketches into ready-to-use designs instantly, which could really cut down on mistakes.
Wipro Health AI is making rural healthcare smarter
Ultraviolette Automotive showed off the X-47 Crossover, an electric bike with radar that warns riders about nearby vehicles—pretty cool for safety.
Meanwhile, Wipro Health AI is making rural healthcare smarter by helping technicians analyze scans on the spot for faster, more accurate diagnoses and treatment advice.