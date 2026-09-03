Tea Board, ISRO's NRSC and NIT Rourkela launch CHAAYANKAN project

The Tea Board of India is teaming up with ISRO's National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) and NIT Rourkela to launch CHAAYANKAN, the title of a research and development project, "CHAAYANKAN-- Comprehensive AI-based Geospatial Data Analytics for Tea Plantation Monitoring."

This tech upgrade will help map tea gardens, track crop health, spot pest or disease risks early, and estimate green leaf yields, all using satellite data, drones, and weather information.

The project runs until March 2029.