Tea Board, ISRO's NRSC and NIT Rourkela launch CHAAYANKAN project
The Tea Board of India is teaming up with ISRO's National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) and NIT Rourkela to launch CHAAYANKAN, the title of a research and development project, "CHAAYANKAN-- Comprehensive AI-based Geospatial Data Analytics for Tea Plantation Monitoring."
This tech upgrade will help map tea gardens, track crop health, spot pest or disease risks early, and estimate green leaf yields, all using satellite data, drones, and weather information.
The project runs until March 2029.
CHAAYANKAN starts in top tea states
CHAAYANKAN kicks off in top tea states like Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.
By blending AI with real-time field data and machine learning from insect studies, the system aims to make plantation management smarter and more efficient.
The end goal: boost productivity for growers and give policymakers better data to support India's iconic tea industry.