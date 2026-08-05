TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 debuts Real World AI stage this October
TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 is coming to San Francisco this October, and this year's big highlight is the brand-new Real World AI Stage.
The focus? How artificial intelligence is actually being used right now, from robots and self-driving tech to even helping bring back extinct species.
Leaders from companies like Shield AI, Colossal Biosciences, FieldAI, and Foxglove will be there to share what's next for AI in everyday life.
Sessions on AI reliability and deextinction
Expect sessions like "Building AI Systems When Failure Is Not an Option," where Shield AI's CTO Nate Michael dives into making super reliable AIs for defense and autonomous machines.
Ben Lamm, CEO of Colossal Biosciences, will talk about using AI to revive extinct animals (and all the ethical questions that come with it).
Other panels will cover how to get AIs working in tough places and how prototypes become real products.
Over 10,000 people are expected at Disrupt this year, so if you're curious about where tech is headed, this event is definitely one to watch.