TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 features 5 investors judging 20 startups
TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 is coming up on October 13-15, where 20 startups will pitch their ideas to a panel of standout investors and founders.
The judges, Stacy Brown-Philpot (Founder and Managing Partner, Cherryrock Capital), Chi-Hua Chien (Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Goodwater Capital), Dayna Grayson (Co-Founder and General Partner, Construct Capital), Carter Reum (Co-Founder and Managing Partner, M13), and Alexa Von Tobel (Founder and Managing Partner, Inspired Capital), have backed major names like Spotify, Lyft, and Pinterest.
Judges host live AMA after pitches
These judges bring years of experience in spotting winning ideas and helping startups grow.
After the pitches, they'll host a live AMA to share what catches their eye in a pitch and what kinds of startups they're excited about next, so if you're into startups or just curious about how big investments happen, it's worth tuning in!