TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 features 5 investors judging 20 startups

TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 is coming up on October 13-15, where 20 startups will pitch their ideas to a panel of standout investors and founders.

The judges, Stacy Brown-Philpot (Founder and Managing Partner, Cherryrock Capital), Chi-Hua Chien (Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Goodwater Capital), Dayna Grayson (Co-Founder and General Partner, Construct Capital), Carter Reum (Co-Founder and Managing Partner, M13), and Alexa Von Tobel (Founder and Managing Partner, Inspired Capital), have backed major names like Spotify, Lyft, and Pinterest.