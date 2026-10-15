TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 final day at San Francisco's Moscone West
Technology
It's the final day of TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 at San Francisco's Moscone West, and there's still time to snag a discounted pass if you want in.
More than 10,000 founders, investors, and technology leaders are here for sessions on AI breakthroughs, startup hacks, and fresh investment ideas, plus plenty of networking before things wrap up.
Expo hall highlights startups, pitches, roundtables
The Expo Hall is packed with new ideas from more than 320 startups showing off their latest creations.
On the Pitch Showcase Stage, founders from around the world are pitching bold concepts in quick-fire rounds.
There are also roundtables and deep-dive chats on topics like AI security and future business models, making this a prime spot to connect with people shaping tomorrow's tech scene.