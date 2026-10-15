TechCrunch Disrupt's Startup Battlefield names 5 finalists for $100,000

Apate.ai is tackling scams with AI agents that chat with scammers to throw them off.

Flox Intelligence uses smart tech and sound to keep wildlife away where needed.

Intero Biosystems is making drug testing more accurate using lab-grown mini human guts.

Industrial Next is shaking up manufacturing by making robotic stations smarter and easier to retool.

Satlyt is boosting space tech with software that lets satellites team up for better performance.

These teams are pushing boundaries in their fields, definitely ones to watch!