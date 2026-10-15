TechCrunch Disrupt's Startup Battlefield names 5 finalists for $100,000
TechCrunch Disrupt's Startup Battlefield has picked its top five for 2026.
After two days of intense pitches, Apate.ai, Flox Intelligence, Intero Biosystems, Industrial Next, and Satlyt are moving on to compete for the $100,000 prize and some serious bragging rights on October 16.
Startups cover scams to satellite tech
Apate.ai is tackling scams with AI agents that chat with scammers to throw them off.
Flox Intelligence uses smart tech and sound to keep wildlife away where needed.
Intero Biosystems is making drug testing more accurate using lab-grown mini human guts.
Industrial Next is shaking up manufacturing by making robotic stations smarter and easier to retool.
Satlyt is boosting space tech with software that lets satellites team up for better performance.
These teams are pushing boundaries in their fields, definitely ones to watch!