This concept might be the 1st truly bezel-less smartphone
What's the story
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno is gearing up to showcase its latest tech marvel at the IFA 2026. The company has unveiled a concept phone with an "industry-first" 0-millimeter border, or in other words, a completely bezel-free display. This means there are no black borders at all on the screen of this futuristic device.
Technical advancement
A more immersive viewing experience
Tecno's new concept phone is the result of advanced internal stacking and new screen packing techniques.
These innovations have allowed the company to eliminate the last millimeter of border, which is usually required for internal circuitry and safety clearances.
The company claims that this completely bezel-less design offers a more immersive viewing experience, without "distracting borders."
Design language
Distinct design language for future phones
Tecno envisions its new bezel-less screen as a key element of its future phone designs, giving them an "unmistakable identity that stands out."
The company hopes to create a distinct design language with this innovative display technology.
However, Tecno has not revealed if or when it plans to launch such a device commercially.