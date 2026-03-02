MWC 2026: Tecno's new smartphone concept glows in the dark
What's the story
Tecno has unveiled two innovative smartphone concepts at MWC 2026, one of which is the Pova Neon. Unlike other color-changing phones that use bright colors, the Pova Neon employs "ionized inert gas lighting technology" to create a glowing effect. The second concept is an AI EInk model, which integrates electronic ink into the rear of the phone for on-the-fly color changes.
Innovation
AI EInk concept can change color based on your outfit
The AI EInk concept from Tecno is even more impressive, as it lets you change the phone's color with a single camera snap. This way, you could match your phone's color with your outfit in an instant. The AI EInk can display colors such as pink and blue, among others.
Launch
What about availability?
It is worth noting that the Pova Neon and AI EInk are just concept phones and there is no guarantee of their commercial release. Even if they do, they are unlikely to be released in India.