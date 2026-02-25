Tecno's modular phone lets you snap on cameras, power banks
Tecno previewed its Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology concept ahead of MWC 2026.
The phone is super slim at 4.9mm, with a silver-aluminum body and a back divided into eight modular zones.
What makes it stand out? You can mix and match up to 10 different modules—think power banks, action cameras, or even a telephoto lens—using magnetic connectors on the back.
The phone comes in two styles: the ATOM edition (silver with red accents) and the MODA edition (for all the geeks out there).
Modules attach magnetically and are held in place by an ultra-thin magnetic architecture, while power is handled through connectors.
Data moves through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or mmWave depending on what you snap on.
Unlike Google's old Project Ara that needed a frame for swapping big parts, Tecno's approach is all about quick accessory add-ons—so you get more flexibility without extra bulk.