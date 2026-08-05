Telangana launches AI driven 112 emergency response platform replacing Dial-100
Technology
Telangana has launched a new AI-driven emergency response system as part of the national 112 helpline.
Now, if you call for help, whether it's police, ambulance, fire, or even women and child safety, it all goes through one smart platform.
This upgrade replaces Dial-100 service but keeps everything running smoothly for anyone needing urgent help.
AI and Google Maps speed dispatches
The system uses AI to handle calls faster and uses Google Maps to pinpoint the caller's location.
That means the nearest patrol vehicle (from 1,860 across 31 police units) gets sent out quickly.
Total call-centre processing time has dropped from 190 seconds to 133 seconds and dispatcher time is down to a speedy 64 seconds.