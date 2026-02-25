Telecoms are using AI to tackle high-tech scams Technology Feb 25, 2026

Telecom companies are now using AI to spot and stop high-tech scams faster than ever.

Subex, a leader in this space, has rolled out an AI-powered platform that ditches old rules-based methods for real-time monitoring.

Big operators like VodafoneZiggo (Netherlands) and Telkomsel (Indonesia) are already on board.