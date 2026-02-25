Telecoms are using AI to tackle high-tech scams
Telecom companies are now using AI to spot and stop high-tech scams faster than ever.
Subex, a leader in this space, has rolled out an AI-powered platform that ditches old rules-based methods for real-time monitoring.
Big operators like VodafoneZiggo (Netherlands) and Telkomsel (Indonesia) are already on board.
Subex's platform boasts 98.5% accuracy
Subex's platform uses smart algorithms that analyze network signals, reaching 98.5% accuracy—detecting 175% more fraud than traditional FMS.
It automatically flags unusual activity across customers and devices, reducing Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) to about eight minutes.
AI approach helps telecoms save money
This AI approach helps telecoms save money, launch new services faster, and cut down on customer complaints by almost a third.
For example, some operators report reduced fraud losses after deploying such AI-driven systems—proof that smarter tech really pays off.