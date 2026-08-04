Telegram briefly pulled from Apple App Store over illegal content
Technology
Telegram was briefly pulled from the Apple App Store after a user uploaded illegal content, but it returned the same day once Telegram deleted the material and banned the account.
This isn't the first time: Telegram faced a similar removal back in 2018.
Regulators question Telegram's CSAM response
Telegram acted quickly, deleting the offending content and banning the user who posted it.
Telegram said it blocked nearly 338,000 CSAM-related groups and channels this year.
Still, regulators aren't convinced: Australia fined Telegram for slow responses earlier this year, and the UK is investigating claims of illegal content sharing.
Even Epic Games's CEO questioned whether Apple holds all messaging apps to these standards.
Telegram insists its detection tools are much stronger now than before.