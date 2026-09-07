Deepinder Goyal's Temple 1 step closer to releasing its wearable
What's the story
Deepinder Goyal's wearable start-up, Temple, has released its first validation study. The study found that Temple's proprietary brain flow metric, broadly tracked the changes in cerebral blood-flow velocity recorded using transcranial Doppler (TCD) ultrasound. However, the research was conducted on only 23 healthy adults and is yet to be peer-reviewed.
Study details
How the study was conducted
The study compared Temple's wearable with TCD during stationary cycling and a postural change from standing to lying down.
Data from 20 participants was analyzed under each protocol.
The brain flow metric registered a median within-subject correlation of about 0.8 with middle cerebral artery blood-flow velocity across both activities, according to the paper.
Device potential
Goyal explains significance of the findings
Goyal said the result demonstrated Temple could track brain blood flow changes that traditional heart-rate measurements might miss.
During the postural test, while participants' heart rates declined when lying down, cerebral blood-flow velocity increased.
Despite this opposing change in heart rate, Temple's metric moved in the same direction as Doppler readings.
Future research
Limitations of the research
The findings suggest Temple's wearable can follow short-term changes in cerebral blood-flow velocity under controlled conditions.
However, they do not prove the device can accurately measure absolute cerebral blood flow or diagnose medical conditions.
The paper also states further studies are needed to determine if Temple's brain flow metric specifically reflects cerebral activity, and its potential clinical applications.