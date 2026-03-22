OpenClaw can now perform tasks for you on WeChat

Tencent has introduced a new tool, ClawBot, to integrate its WeChat messaging platform with the OpenClaw AI agent. The move comes as part of Tencent's strategy to delve deeper into artificial intelligence (AI) agents, a hotly contested space among China's tech giants. The integration will let users directly interact with the OpenClaw AI agent through the highly popular WeChat app.

User interaction ClawBot will appear as a contact on WeChat ClawBot will show up as a contact on WeChat, letting users of the app, which has over one billion monthly active users, connect directly with OpenClaw. Through this integration, users can send and receive commands to interact with the AI agent via the messaging interface. The move comes as OpenClaw, an open-source AI agent capable of tasks like file transfers and email sending on behalf of users, has gained popularity in recent weeks.

Market rivalry Competition among tech giants to develop AI agents The integration of ClawBot into WeChat comes after Tencent's earlier launch of its own suite of AI agents. The suite includes QClaw for individual users, Lighthouse for developers, and WorkBuddy for enterprises. Other tech giants like Alibaba and Baidu are also in the race to develop their own AI agent solutions. Last week, Alibaba launched Wukong, an enterprise-level AI platform that coordinates multiple agents to perform complex business tasks.

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