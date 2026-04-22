Tennessee professor Chris McKinny seeks lost ark with muon detector Technology Apr 22, 2026

A professor from Tennessee, Chris McKinny, thinks he may know where the Lost Ark of the Covenant is hidden, yes, that legendary gold chest from ancient times.

He believes it may be hidden beneath the City of David and Temple Mount area near the Dome of the Rock and plans to use a muon detector, which tracks subatomic particles produced by cosmic rays, to try to spot it without digging anything up.