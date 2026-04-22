Tennessee professor Chris McKinny seeks lost ark with muon detector
A professor from Tennessee, Chris McKinny, thinks he may know where the Lost Ark of the Covenant is hidden, yes, that legendary gold chest from ancient times.
He believes it may be hidden beneath the City of David and Temple Mount area near the Dome of the Rock and plans to use a muon detector, which tracks subatomic particles produced by cosmic rays, to try to spot it without digging anything up.
McKinny explores sites in his documentary
McKinny is also exploring other possible hiding spots, like a valley near Jerusalem or a cave on Mount Nebo, as part of his documentary Legends of the Lost Ark.
The Ark itself is a gold-plated chest said to hold the Ten Commandments tablets; it vanished around 587 BCE when Jerusalem was sacked by the Babylonians and has been one of history's biggest mysteries ever since.