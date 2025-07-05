Next Article
Technology • Jul 05, 2025
Tesla robotaxi abruptly ends ride due to weather
YouTuber Ellie Sheriff's first trip in a Tesla robotaxi in Austin didn't go as planned—Tesla asked her to exit mid-ride because of incoming weather.
The ride was canceled, leaving her briefly stranded while the app showed "high service demand."
She eventually managed to book another robotaxi for the way back.
TL;DR
Limitations of autonomous rides
Ellie shared the experience on her channel "Ellie in Space," calling out how the robotaxi couldn't handle rough weather—a real limitation for autonomous rides.
Even with safety drivers onboard, Tesla's camera-based system still struggles when conditions aren't ideal.
All this comes as Tesla faces pressure from falling car deliveries and growing expectations around its self-driving tech.