Discovery of new plant species in Western Ghats

TL;DR

Named after botanist Dr. Prasanta Kumar Mukherjee

Named after botanist Dr. Prasanta Kumar Mukherjee, this plant stands about a meter tall and shows off white flowers each June when the monsoon hits.

It was spotted at Torna Fort (Pune) and Radhanagari (Kolhapur).

The research team hopes their find sparks more interest

Uncovering new species like Pinda mukherjeeana reminds us how much there is left to explore—and protect—in places like the Western Ghats.

The research team hopes their find sparks more interest in conserving this unique ecosystem.