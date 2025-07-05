Next Article
Technology • Jul 05, 2025
Discovery of new plant species in Western Ghats
A team from St. Joseph's College, Kozhikode has found a brand new plant species, Pinda mukherjeeana, growing in the Western Ghats—a region famous for its wild biodiversity.
TL;DR
Named after botanist Dr. Prasanta Kumar Mukherjee, this plant stands about a meter tall and shows off white flowers each June when the monsoon hits.
It was spotted at Torna Fort (Pune) and Radhanagari (Kolhapur).
The research team hopes their find sparks more interest
Uncovering new species like Pinda mukherjeeana reminds us how much there is left to explore—and protect—in places like the Western Ghats.
The research team hopes their find sparks more interest in conserving this unique ecosystem.